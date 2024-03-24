7 flyovers of BRT project open to traffic

Seven flyovers of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project have been opened to traffic with the aim of lowering traffic gridlock on the Dhaka-Gazipur route before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The seven flyovers are Airport Flyover (Left Side), Airport Flyover (Right Side), Jasimuddin Flyover, U-Turn-1 Gazipura Flyover, U-Turn-2 Open University Flyover, Gazipur Bhogra Flyover and Gazipu Chowrasta Flyover.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader virtually inaugurated the flyovers today (24 March).

Joining the program online, Obaidul Quader said, "The project could not be completed in time due to various issues. But now it has reached the final stage. Hopefully, it will be fully operational by this year."

After completing the project, he hoped commuting to and from Gazipur would be easier.