Traffic congestions at Bangabandhu Expressway and Padma Bridge toll plazas

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

There have been traffic congestions in the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route and Padma Bridge toll plazas since Friday (8 July) morning in the run-up to Eid-ul-Azha.

Hundreds of passengers, including children and women, were caught in a long queue of vehicles that stretched  1 km on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway.

Although vehicular movement on the Padma Bridge was smooth, slight congestion was seen at Mawa and Janjira toll points. However, the process of toll collection was relatively quick. 

"Traffic has been increasing since dawn, and the number of private cars is high. The bridge authority has deployed a large number of manpower and security personnel so that people can cross the Padma bridges without any hindrance,"  Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) Executive Engineer Mahbubur Rahman told The Business Standard. 

Hasibur Rahman, toll plaza manager of Padma Bridge, said, "Vehicles are moving relatively quickly considering the huge numbers as we have separated lines for cars, buses and trucks."

Mawa Expressway toll plaza Manager Nazrul Islam said that  " Although five toll collection lines were active overnight, the traffic congestion increased from early morning."

Traffic at the Gazaria section of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj has been normal so far.

 

