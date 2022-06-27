Toll collection on Mawa expressway to start from 1 July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 06:09 pm

Related News

Toll collection on Mawa expressway to start from 1 July

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 06:09 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The government will start collecting tolls from vehicles using the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway from 1 July. 

Road Transport and Highways Department issued a notice regarding the toll collection Monday (27 June).

According to the notice, the toll rate (medium truck) of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway has been fixed at Tk10 per kilometre. The toll rate will be finalised later in due course as per the Toll Policy, 2014. 

The notice will be effective from 1 July, it said.

The government on 22 June gave its nod to appoint Korea Expressway Corporation to oversee the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway, collect tolls and operate its intelligent transportation system for five years.

The corporation will be paid Tk71.7 crore for the maintenance work of the expressway at the two ends of the newly-built Padma Bridge.

Top News

Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway / toll collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

7h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

9h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

1h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

4h | Videos
How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion