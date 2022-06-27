Toll collection on Mawa expressway to start from 1 July

The government will start collecting tolls from vehicles using the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway from 1 July.

Road Transport and Highways Department issued a notice regarding the toll collection Monday (27 June).

According to the notice, the toll rate (medium truck) of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway has been fixed at Tk10 per kilometre. The toll rate will be finalised later in due course as per the Toll Policy, 2014.

The notice will be effective from 1 July, it said.

The government on 22 June gave its nod to appoint Korea Expressway Corporation to oversee the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway, collect tolls and operate its intelligent transportation system for five years.

The corporation will be paid Tk71.7 crore for the maintenance work of the expressway at the two ends of the newly-built Padma Bridge.