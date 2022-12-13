Tk17.68 crore provided as assistance to workers

The government will provide Tk17.68 crore as regular assistance to 2,836 workers and their family members from the formal and non-formal sectors from the Bangladesh Workers' Welfare Foundation Fund under the labour ministry, a release said.

The assistance was approved at the 26th board meeting of Sramik Kalyan Foundation with State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian in the chair at the ministry's conference room on Tuesday.

Families of 114 workers who died of incurable diseases and in various accidents will get Tk1.21 crore while Tk15.78 crore will be given for the treatment of 2,578 workers suffering from incurable diseases and injured in various accidents, and Tk45.60 lakh as educational assistance to 97 talented children of workers for higher education.

In addition, the board approved the assistance of Tk23.30 lakh which was given on an emergency basis for the death and treatment of 47 workers.