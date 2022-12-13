Tk17.68 crore provided as assistance to workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Tk17.68 crore provided as assistance to workers

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 09:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government will provide Tk17.68 crore as regular assistance to 2,836 workers and their family members from the formal and non-formal sectors from the Bangladesh Workers' Welfare Foundation Fund under the labour ministry, a release said.

The assistance was approved at the 26th board meeting of Sramik Kalyan Foundation with State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian in the chair at the ministry's conference room on Tuesday.

Families of 114 workers who died of incurable diseases and in various accidents will get Tk1.21 crore while Tk15.78 crore will be given for the treatment of 2,578 workers suffering from incurable diseases and injured in various accidents, and Tk45.60 lakh as educational assistance to 97 talented children of workers for higher education. 

In addition, the board approved the assistance of Tk23.30 lakh which was given on an emergency basis for the death and treatment of 47 workers.

Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation / Sramik Kalyan Foundation / Begum Monnujan Sufian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

11h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

11h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

1h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

4h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

6h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis