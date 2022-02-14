Govt to create digital database of workers: Monnujan Sufian

The government will create a digital database of all workers in the formal and informal sectors, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian has said.

"Once the digital database is completed, the actual number of workers employed in a sector can be known. It will make the process easy to provide all kinds of benefits to the workers," she said during a meeting with European Union (EU) Ambassador to Dhaka Charles Whiteley at the Secretariat Monday.

During the meeting, the state minister for labour said that the labour ministry has developed a five-year (2021-2026) action plan as per the advice of the European Union.

She said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will build a prosperous Bangladesh within 2041 by eliminating child labour by 2025 and achieving the SDG targets by 2030.

During the meeting, the EU envoy was informed that Bangladesh's relations with the European Union will reach 50 years by 2023.

In recent years, the EU has played a part in improving workplace environment. At that time, visible progress has been made in the areas of workplace safety and registration of trade unions.

With the completion of the digital database, it will be easier to provide all kinds of facilities to the national workers, especially their assistance and payment of dues, since all the information of the workers can be found very easily.

The officials participating in the meeting hoped that the EU will continue to contribute to the development of the working environment and that trade relations will be further strengthened.