Bangladesh set to complete ratification of all ILO core conventions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Bangladesh set to complete ratification of all ILO core conventions

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:53 pm
Bangladesh set to complete ratification of all ILO core conventions

Bangladesh is going to complete ratification of all the basic conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) by signing Convention 138 on minimum age for employment, said State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian.

Addressing the 344th ILO governing body meeting in Geneva on Saturday, the state minister said that she will handover the ratification letter to Guy Ryder, ILO director general, on 22 March.

She informed that the cabinet, on 28 February, approved the proposal to ratify the ILO Convention 138 prohibiting the employment of children below 14 years of age. 

"Child labour will be eliminated from all sectors by 2025. The government has taken all kinds of initiatives to ensure that," she said.

She also informed that the government has recently declared five more sectors susceptive to hazardous child labour.

Mentioning that 57 countries have signed the ILO Protocol-2014 (Convention-1930) on forced labour, the junior minister said Bangladesh is also a signatory to the convention. 

"Not only that, the constitution of Bangladesh also prohibits forced labour," she added.

Labour Secretary Ehsan-E-Elahi, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in Geneva Mostafizur Rahman and Joint Secretaty Humayun Kabir were present at the session. 

Top News

ILO Convention / Begum Monnujan Sufian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

4h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

6h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

20h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

20h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

21h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine