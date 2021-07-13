Pay salary, Eid bonus to RMG workers within 19 July: Monnujan

RMG

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 07:04 pm

The state minister came up with the direction in a meeting of the RMG Tripartite Consultation Committee at Bijaynagar

State Minister for Labour and Employment, Begum Monnujan Sufian has instructed the garment owners to pay the salaries and bonus of Eid-ul-Adha to the workers within 19 July.

The state minister came up with the direction in a meeting of the RMG Tripartite Consultation Committee at Bijaynagar in the city.

Garment factory owners, representatives of workers and the ministry were also present at the meeting.

The country is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, one of the largest festivals of Muslims on 21 July.

