TikToker who removed nuts of Padma Bridge detained in Dhaka

The man who removed screws and nuts from the railing of Padma Bridge and uploaded a video of it on Tiktok has been detained from Shantinagar in Dhaka.

The arrestee is Bayezid Talha, Rezaul Masud, special police super of CID's Cyber Intelligence and Risk Management Department, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Sunday.

A case has been filed against Bayezid with Padma Bridge North Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

The cyber police centre of CID will hold a press briefing at 12 noon Monday regarding the arrest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the long-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge on Saturday. The bridge was opened for public use on Sunday morning.

Long queues of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and ambulances were seen waiting in hundreds on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway till the gates of the bridge opened at 6am.

People started thronging the Mawa point of the bridge yesterday night to cross the bridge at first chance.

However, the situation improved significantly as the day progressed.

Meanwhile, many people were seen breaking the rules imposed by the BBA for the security and protection of the Padma Bridge.