Tiger kills honey collector in Sundarbans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Tiger kills honey collector in Sundarbans

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 12:16 pm
Tiger kills honey collector in Sundarbans

Sixteen years after Razzak Gain was killed in a tiger attack, his son shared the same fate in Khejurdana area under Notabeki Forest Station in the western Sundarbans Satkhira Range on  21 May.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Gain, a honey collector by profession. 

Confirming the information, Burigoalini Forest Station officer Nur Alam told TBS that the incident took place around noon on Saturday.

Reportedly, a group of 13 beekeepers entered the Sundarbans in two boats a few days ago with honey extraction permits from the Burigoalini station. Victim Kawsar was one of the boatmen.

On Saturday, the team encountered a Tiger attack and the body of Kawsar was dragged deep into the jungle by the big cat.

"A 25-member rescue team has set out to recover the body from the grasp of the jungle," added Nur Alam.

Top News

tiger attack / Sundarbans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

17m | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

32m | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

2h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

15h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

16h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature