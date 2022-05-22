Tiger kills honey collector in Sundarbans

Sixteen years after Razzak Gain was killed in a tiger attack, his son shared the same fate in Khejurdana area under Notabeki Forest Station in the western Sundarbans Satkhira Range on 21 May.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Gain, a honey collector by profession.

Confirming the information, Burigoalini Forest Station officer Nur Alam told TBS that the incident took place around noon on Saturday.

Reportedly, a group of 13 beekeepers entered the Sundarbans in two boats a few days ago with honey extraction permits from the Burigoalini station. Victim Kawsar was one of the boatmen.

On Saturday, the team encountered a Tiger attack and the body of Kawsar was dragged deep into the jungle by the big cat.

"A 25-member rescue team has set out to recover the body from the grasp of the jungle," added Nur Alam.