Sundarbans honey collector dies in tiger attack

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 06:20 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
A honey collector died in an attack by a tiger at Notabeki under Satkhira range of the Sundarbans on Saturday (20 April).

The deceased was identified as Maniruzzaman Bachhu, 40, son of Abul Kashem Gazi of Dumuria village in Shyamnagar upazila.

Nure Alam, assistant range officer, said, "Maniruzzaman along with others went to the Sundarbans to collect honey on 2 April with permission.

Photo: Collected
"On Saturday, the tiger attacked Maniruzzaman and tried to drag him to the deep forest. Another honey collector rescued him from the tiger's clutches after hitting it but he died shortly," he added.

Talking to The Business Standard, the deceased brother-in-law Ashikur Rahman said, "I got the news in the morning that Maniruzzaman has been killed in a tiger attack. The honey collectors who were with him have set off for home with the body."

Gabura Union Parishad member, Adiar Rahman said, "24 days ago, ten honey collectors went together to the Sundarbans to collect honey. Maniruzzaman has been killed in a tiger attack in the Indian part of the Sundarbans.

"The boatman informed the news by mobile phone," he added.

West Sundarbans Satkhira Range Officer Iqbal Hussain Chowdhury said, "We are hearing the news of the death of the honey collector in a tiger attack. However, we have not been able to confirm it yet."

