Crocodile with satellite transmitters found in Bagerhat fish enclosure, re-released into Sundarbans

A crocodile released with satellite transmitters attached to its back was found in a fish enclosure in Bagerhat's Chitalmari upazila and was released into the Sundarbans on Sunday (14 April).

The reptile was handed over to the office of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division in Khulna after rescuing it from Bagerhat.

The crocodile was spotted at the fish enclosure owned by Hasan Sheikh of Dakshin Shailadah village under the upazila on Friday (12 April) night. Locals in large numbers started thronging there. The crocodile was immediately rescued.

Police were deployed at the scene to ensure the crocodile's safety before the forest department officials came.

The Forest Department released two crocodiles with satellite transmitters in the Bhadra River of the Sundarbans on March 13, aiming to know the life cycle of crocodiles.

One of the reptiles was found in the Tushkhali River of Pirojpur's Mathbaria Upazila one week later.

The forest department will continue the experiment for one year to learn about their movement, food habits, home range and abode, said Muhammad Nurul Karim, Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarbans East Zone.

Bangladesh is the first country to release two crocodiles in the river by attaching satellite transmitters in Asia.

The crocodiles were released with the finance of German-based GIZ and the technical assistance of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).