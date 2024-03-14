2 crocs with satellite transmitter released into river of Sundarbans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 07:34 pm

The transmitter will help track their movement and learn more about their behaviour, say officials

The crocodiles were released into the Bhadra River in the eastern forest division of the Sundarbans on Wednesday night. Photo: TBS
The crocodiles were released into the Bhadra River in the eastern forest division of the Sundarbans on Wednesday night. Photo: TBS

Two crocodiles have been released into a river of the Sundarbans with a satellite transmitter attached to their backs to track their movement and learn more about their behaviour.

The crocodiles were released into the Bhadra River in the eastern forest division of the Sundarbans on Wednesday night, officials concerned said.

One of the crocodiles, named Modhu, was rescued from the area around Jashore's Michael Madhusudan Dutt's house, and the other, named Juliet, was rescued from the waters of the Sundarbans, they said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As a result of tracking their movements, more information will be provided about the crocodiles' diet and other aspects of their lives, said Mohammad Azad Kabir, a senior official at the Wildlife Breeding Centre at Karamjal in Sundarbans.

"We hope that through these satellite transmitters, we will obtain a lot of important information about crocodiles, which will result in significant changes in their diet and healthcare," he said.

