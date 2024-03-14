Satellite-tagged crocodiles released in Bhadra river in Sundarban

Environment

BSS
14 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 07:08 pm

Related News

Satellite-tagged crocodiles released in Bhadra river in Sundarban

This is the first time in the history of Sundarbans, Bangladesh Forest Department is running this historic pursuit with the technical collaboration of the International Union for Conservation of Nature( IUCN) and GiZ, a German organization

BSS
14 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 07:08 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Department of Forest on Wednesday (14 March) released two satellite-tagged saltwater crocodiles in the river Bhadra in the Sundarbans.

"Juliete", a bull (male) crocodile, collected from Karamzal Eco-Tourism Center of Sundarbans and "Modhu", a sow (female) crocodile, seized from the River Sagardari, adjacent to noted poet Michel Modhusudan  Dutta's ancestral home, in Jashore, were released in the Bhadra river, adjacent to Bhadra Patrol Post, in West Sundarbans yesterday afternoon, Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) of Sundarban West Forest Division in Khulna told BSS today.

"This is the first time in the history of Sundarbans, Bangladesh Forest Department is running this historic pursuit with the technical collaboration of the International Union for Conservation of Nature( IUCN) and GiZ, a German organization," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The main objective of this assignment is to build the capacity of the Bangladesh Forest Department officials in safely capturing and satellite tagging saltwater crocodiles in the Sundarbans.

A total of five saltwater crocodiles (three from captivity, and two from the wild) from the Sundarbans will be tagged to understand their movement, identification of nesting hotspots, ecology, mortality rate, habitat use, and collect data on possible human-crocodile conflicts.

Two Australian crocodile experts Ruchira Somaweera, Practice Lead for Ecology, Murdoch University, and Paul Beri, Principal Ranger, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services, Australia, have been engaged to assist in conducting these activities and provide training to Forest Department officials, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Sundarbans / Crocodile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

11h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

5h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

3h | Videos
How Somali fishermen became pirates

How Somali fishermen became pirates

35m | Videos
Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

6h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

8h | Videos