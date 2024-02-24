Tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya welcome three cubs at Ctg zoo

Tiger couple Joe Biden and Joya welcomed three cubs in the Chattogram Zoo on Friday (23 February). Photo: TBS

Tiger couple Joe Biden and Joya welcomed three cubs in the Chattogram Zoo on Friday (23 February).

The gender of the cubs can be determined after a week, Chattogram Zoo Curator Shahadat Hossain Shuvo said.

With the birth of these cubs, the number of tigers in Chattogram zoo now stands at 17.

The zoo official said the birth of the cubs is part of a broader exchange programme to enhance the genetic diversity of the zoo's animal population.

As part of this initiative, a pair of hippos was recently brought to the zoo from the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, in exchange for a pair of tigers born at the Chattogram Zoo last year.

Tiger Joe Biden was born on 28 December 2020. He was separated from his mother shortly after birth and raised under zoo curators' care.

Following a year of nurturing and socialisation with other tiger families, Tiger Joe Biden has now started his own family.

In a fitting tribute to the global efforts for environmental conservation, the tiger was named Joe Biden in honour of the US president.

Six years ago, the zoo purchased a pair of tigers from South Africa, naming them Raj and Pori. This investment of Tk33 lakh proved to be a game-changer as the pair gave birth to 14 cubs.

While Raj and Pori sport the classic orange fur with black stripes, five of their 14 offspring boast a rare and coveted white coat with black stripes.

Since its inception in 1989 in the Foy's Lake area, the zoo has grown to encompass 10 acres and has a diverse array of 620 animals.

This includes white tigers, lions, bears, crocodiles, various deer and monkeys, chimpanzees, owls, porcupines, jackals, zebras, peacocks, ostriches, emus, pheasants, parrots, falcons, vultures, turkeys, pigeons, pythons and snakes.

With an average of 3,000 visitors daily, the zoo generates approximately Tk50 crore per year from ticket sales.