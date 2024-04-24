Tiger couple Raj-Pori welcome 2 new cubs at Ctg zoo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

Tiger couple Raj-Pori welcome 2 new cubs at Ctg zoo

With the addition of these two new members, the zoo's tiger population now totals 19

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:54 pm
The two cubs are currently in good health at Chattogram zoo. Photo: TBS
The two cubs are currently in good health at Chattogram zoo. Photo: TBS

Tiger couple Raj and Pori welcomed two female cubs in the Chattogram Zoo.

Deputy Curator of the zoo Dr Shahadat Hossain told The Business Standard that the cubs were born on 9 April.

He said the tigress – Pori – gave birth to three cubs, unfortunately, one was stillborn. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The remaining two cubs are currently in good health, he added.

The official mentioned that the couple has so far given birth to a dozen tiger cubs, five of which are rare white tigers. 

With the addition of these two new members, the zoo's tiger population now totals 19, comprising six male tigers and 13 female tigers, said Dr Shahadat.

4 white tiger cubs unveiled: Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors

Earlier on 21 February, three cubs were born to Joe Biden and Jaya, offspring of Raj-Pori couple. All three cubs were female tigers.

Chattogram Zoo brought two tigers – Chandra and Purnima – from Dhaka Zoo for the first time in 2003. Chandra died in 2006 and Purnima in 2012.

Since then, there was no tiger in the zoo. Raj and Pori were imported from South Africa for Tk33 lakh on 9 December 2016. 

In 2018, Pori gave birth to Shubhra, the first white tiger in Bangladesh.

Since its inception in 1989 in the Foy's Lake area, the zoo has grown to encompass 10 acres and has a diverse array of 620 animals. 

This includes white tigers, lions, bears, crocodiles, various deer and monkeys, chimpanzees, owls, porcupines, jackals, zebras, peacocks, ostriches, emus, pheasants, parrots, falcons, vultures, turkeys, pigeons, pythons and snakes.

With an average of 3,000 visitors daily, the zoo generates approximately Tk50 crore per year from ticket sales.

Top News

Tiger / Ctg Zoo / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

9h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

12h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

1h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

3h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

4h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

2h | Videos