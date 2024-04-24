Tiger couple Raj-Pori welcome 2 new cubs at Ctg zoo

The two cubs are currently in good health at Chattogram zoo. Photo: TBS

Tiger couple Raj and Pori welcomed two female cubs in the Chattogram Zoo.

Deputy Curator of the zoo Dr Shahadat Hossain told The Business Standard that the cubs were born on 9 April.

He said the tigress – Pori – gave birth to three cubs, unfortunately, one was stillborn.

The remaining two cubs are currently in good health, he added.

The official mentioned that the couple has so far given birth to a dozen tiger cubs, five of which are rare white tigers.

With the addition of these two new members, the zoo's tiger population now totals 19, comprising six male tigers and 13 female tigers, said Dr Shahadat.

Earlier on 21 February, three cubs were born to Joe Biden and Jaya, offspring of Raj-Pori couple. All three cubs were female tigers.

Chattogram Zoo brought two tigers – Chandra and Purnima – from Dhaka Zoo for the first time in 2003. Chandra died in 2006 and Purnima in 2012.

Since then, there was no tiger in the zoo. Raj and Pori were imported from South Africa for Tk33 lakh on 9 December 2016.

In 2018, Pori gave birth to Shubhra, the first white tiger in Bangladesh.

Since its inception in 1989 in the Foy's Lake area, the zoo has grown to encompass 10 acres and has a diverse array of 620 animals.

This includes white tigers, lions, bears, crocodiles, various deer and monkeys, chimpanzees, owls, porcupines, jackals, zebras, peacocks, ostriches, emus, pheasants, parrots, falcons, vultures, turkeys, pigeons, pythons and snakes.

With an average of 3,000 visitors daily, the zoo generates approximately Tk50 crore per year from ticket sales.