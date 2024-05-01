Tiger found dead in Sundarbans

Environment

UNB
01 May, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:42 pm

Tiger found dead in Sundarbans

The teeth and bones of the tiger, 3 feet in height, 7.8" feet in length, and aged around 11,  have been preserved after the autopsy, said Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center of Sundarban East Division.

UNB
01 May, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:42 pm
A Bengal Tiger carcass floats in a canal within the Bangladeshi part of the Sundarbans. Photo: UNB
A Bengal Tiger carcass floats in a canal within the Bangladeshi part of the Sundarbans. Photo: UNB

The Forest Department recovered a floating carcass of a Bengal Tiger from the Andharia canal under Dacope upazila in the Sundarbans yesterday (30 April).

Forest department workers recovered the carcass and brought it to the Karamajl Wildlife Breeding Center, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sundarban East Division Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim confirmed.

"In the presence of the Forest Department and Dacope Upazila Administration, the Livestock Department conducted the post-mortem of the tiger, he added.

The teeth and bones of the tiger, 3 feet in height, 7.8" feet in length, and aged around 11,  have been preserved after the autopsy, said Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center of Sundarban East Division.

Various evidence, including tiger saliva, skin, liver, and blood, has also been preserved for testing in the forensic lab.

According to the Forest Department, the tiger might have died from heatstroke sweeper over the country.

However, the exact cause of the tiger's death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Earlier on 12 February, the Forest Department recovered the body of a tiger from the Tiger Point canal area of Sundarbans.

According to the Forest Department, a total of 42 tigers have died of various causes in the world's largest mangrove forest since 2001.

Of them, 26 tigers died in the eastern division and 16 tigers in the western division.

According to the latest census of 2018, there are 114 tigers in the Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans.

Currently, tiger counting through camera trapping is in progress to find the number of tigers in the Sundarbans.

