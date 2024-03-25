Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

Three cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden and Joya in the Chattogram Zoo in February have officially been named today (25 March). Photo: TBS

Three cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden and Joya in the Chattogram Zoo in February have officially been named today (25 March).

After a month of being under the care of their mother Jaya, the cubs were brought out of their enclosure for a special naming ceremony.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman presided over the ceremony, introducing the cubs to the public and announcing their names: Prakriti, Srotoswini, and Rupasi.

With the birth of these cubs, the number of tigers in Chattogram zoo now stands at 17.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said all three cubs are female.

"We have chosen three Bengali names for three sisters as part of promoting Bengali culture," he added.

He also said the authority is planning to establish a full fledged Birds' Park in the zoo.

"We have already ordered a number of American Flamingo and Macaw for the Birds' Park," he added.

Tiger Joe Biden was born on 28 December 2020. He was separated from his mother shortly after birth and raised under zoo curators' care.

Following a year of nurturing and socialisation with other tiger families, Tiger Joe Biden has now started his own family.

In a tribute to the global efforts for environmental conservation, the tiger was named Joe Biden in honour of the US president.

Six years ago, the zoo purchased a pair of tigers from South Africa, naming them Raj and Pori. This investment of Tk33 lakh proved to be a game-changer as the pair gave birth to 14 cubs.

While Raj and Pori sport the classic orange fur with black stripes, five of their 14 offspring boast a rare and coveted white coat with black stripes.

Since its inception in 1989 in the Foy's Lake area, the zoo has grown to encompass 10 acres and has a diverse array of 620 animals.

This includes white tigers, lions, bears, crocodiles, various deer and monkeys, chimpanzees, owls, porcupines, jackals, zebras, peacocks, ostriches, emus, pheasants, parrots, falcons, vultures, turkeys, pigeons, pythons and snakes.

With an average of 3,000 visitors daily, the zoo generates approximately Tk50 crore per year from ticket sales.