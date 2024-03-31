'They don't listen to our complaints': Cabinet committee warns shutting down YouTube, Facebook

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:08 pm

“These social media platforms do not take action against rumours and cyber crimes despite complaints from the government,” the cabinet committee’s chief and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque told reporters at a press briefing today (31 March) following a meeting. 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The government will shut down social media platforms YouTube and Facebook if required in order to tackle the spread of rumours and cyber crimes, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order said today (31 March).

"These social media platforms do not take action against rumours and cyber crimes despite complaints from the government," the cabinet committee's chief and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque told reporters at a press briefing today (31 March) following a meeting.  

"As Facebook and YouTube do not have offices in Bangladesh, they do not listen to our recommendations and instructions," he said.

He noted that according to the provisions of the law on social media, if any complaint is received, there has to be an investigation and action needs to be taken. "But they are not investigating our complaints and taking action." 

"We will prove their negligence in front of everyone. If necessary, they will be closed for some time. But before that we will inform the international organisation concerned that they [social media] are perpetuating cybercrime and rumours without taking proper notice of our complaints as there is no initiative on their part to prevent these," said the minister.

Mozammel Haque added that before shutting down the platforms, they will be asked to take government complaints into consideration.

"If necessary, we will also print advertisements in newspapers so that the people around the world do not think that any fundamental right is being violated here," he said.

 

