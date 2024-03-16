'They didn't let her live': Grieving mother of Abontika seeks justice

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 12:54 pm

'They didn't let her live': Grieving mother of Abontika seeks justice

Fairuz Abontika, a law department student of the academic year 2017-18, was found hanging with a ceiling fan at her home in Comilla’s Bagichagaon on 15 March

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 12:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tahmina Shabnam, still reeling from the loss of her husband last Ramadan, now faces the pain of her daughter Fairuz Abontika's suicide.

"I lost my husband last Ramadan, and now, I lost my daughter. Within a year, both my husband and daughter have left me," Tahmina shared today at her residence in Comilla, as her voice was breaking with grief.

"My daughter was incredibly energetic. She got selected as a GD [General Duty] pilot, is that her fault? Is her brilliance her fault? She was first in her class, is that her fault? They didn't let her live. She was a brave girl. Without getting justice, she chose the path of suicide…" the mother recounted.

Tahmina also said that her daughter sought justice from the authorities but didn't receive any.

"Now at least I want justice for my daughter. If I don't get it, I along with my son will end ourselves," she added.

JnU student's suicide: Authorities suspend accused assistant proctor, expel classmate

Fairuz Abontika, a law department student of the academic year 2017-18, was found hanging with a ceiling fan at her home in Comilla's Bagichagaon on 15 March. 

Before her death, she named Din Islam and Amman Siddique as responsible for her decision in a Facebook post shared at 09:55 pm yesterday (Friday).

She was the daughter of the late Jamal Uddin, a former professor at Comilla Government College. 

The news of Avantika's death has stirred Jagannath University and now a human chain in Comilla's Kandirpar area is demanding justice for the culprits behind her demise.

Meanwhile, the university authorities have temporarily relieved Assistant Professor Din Islam, and Law Department student Amman Siddique following the suicide of Abontika, who accused them of abetting the suicide.

Following an autopsy scheduled for 2pm, her family will receive her body and her funeral prayer is planned after the Asr prayer.

