513 students died by suicide in Bangladesh in 2023: Aachol Foundation

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 06:34 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

At least 513 students from schools, colleges, universities, and madrasas died by suicide across the country in 2023, finds a survey by Aachol Foundation. 

Among the deceased, 227 (44.2%) were school students, 140 (27.2%) were college students, 98 (19.1%) were university students and 48 (9.4%) were madrasa students, revealed the study report published at a virtual press conference on Saturday (27 January).

According to the report, 60.2% of the deceased were girls, whereas boys accounted for 39.8% of the suicides recorded last year. 

The predominant factor contributing to suicides by students was emotion, encompassing 32.2% of cases, affecting 165 students. On the other hand, romantic relationships and academic failures also caused many students to die by suicide.

Dhaka division witnessed the highest number of student suicides, with 149 cases, whereas Sylhet reported the lowest, with 12 students dying by suicide.

Speaking at the press conference, Aachol Foundation President Tansen Rose said authorities must take the issue seriously to protect the future of the country from destruction.

The organisation recommended regular mental health screenings for all students at least once a month. 

Additionally, it also recommended establishing mental health corners in educational institutions and introducing a toll free national hotline to ensure swift and accessible mental health care.

Student suicide / Bangladesh / Aachol Foundation

