Abontika's death: Teacher Din Islam denied bail, classmate Amman sent to jail

Court

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:06 pm

Related News

Abontika's death: Teacher Din Islam denied bail, classmate Amman sent to jail

Meanwhile, Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique has been sent to jail as he was produced before the court today after a two-day remand

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:06 pm
Abontika&#039;s death: Teacher Din Islam denied bail, classmate Amman sent to jail

A Cumilla court today (19 March) refused bail to Jagannath University teacher Din Islam in a case over abetment of suicide of Law Department student Fairuz Abontika.

His legal team had filed for bail today (20 March), but Comilla Senior Judicial Magistrate M Abu Bakar Siddique rejected the application.

Earlier yesterday, the court directed Din Islam to be held in custody pending further proceedings after a one-day remand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, the same Cumilla court sent Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique to jail as he was produced before the court today after a two-day remand. 

Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of the JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate Amman and relieved assistant proctor Din Islam in a Facebook post around 10pm on Friday.

In the Facebook post before committing suicide, Abantika said Amman Siddique and Din Islam would be responsible for her suicide.

Hours after the death of Abontika by suicide, a massive protest broke out and continued till Saturday morning, demanding justice for the student.

In the face of the student movement, the university authorities were compelled to relieve the assistant proctor and suspend the student to assuage the movement.

Besides, the university administration formed a four-member probe committee in this incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) apprehended the teacher and student in Dhaka on Saturday night. They were subsequently handed over to Cumilla district police the following day as the case was filed there.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fairuz Sadaf Abontika / Jnu Student suicide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

25m | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

2h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

10m | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

1h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

17h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

12h | Videos