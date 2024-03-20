Abontika's death: Teacher Din Islam denied bail, classmate Amman sent to jail

A Cumilla court today (19 March) refused bail to Jagannath University teacher Din Islam in a case over abetment of suicide of Law Department student Fairuz Abontika.

His legal team had filed for bail today (20 March), but Comilla Senior Judicial Magistrate M Abu Bakar Siddique rejected the application.

Earlier yesterday, the court directed Din Islam to be held in custody pending further proceedings after a one-day remand.

Meanwhile, the same Cumilla court sent Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique to jail as he was produced before the court today after a two-day remand.

Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of the JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate Amman and relieved assistant proctor Din Islam in a Facebook post around 10pm on Friday.

In the Facebook post before committing suicide, Abantika said Amman Siddique and Din Islam would be responsible for her suicide.

Hours after the death of Abontika by suicide, a massive protest broke out and continued till Saturday morning, demanding justice for the student.

In the face of the student movement, the university authorities were compelled to relieve the assistant proctor and suspend the student to assuage the movement.

Besides, the university administration formed a four-member probe committee in this incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) apprehended the teacher and student in Dhaka on Saturday night. They were subsequently handed over to Cumilla district police the following day as the case was filed there.