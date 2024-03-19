Abontika's death: Teacher Din Islam sent to jail after remand

Bangladesh

UNB
19 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 03:33 pm

A Cumilla court today (19 March) sent Jagannath University teacher Din Islam to jail after completion of his one-day remand in a case over the death of Law Department student Fairuz Abontika by suicide.

Judge of Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order when he was produced before the court after remand.

A court on Monday placed Jagannath University's suspended student Raihan Siddique Amman and teacher Din Islam on a two and one-day remand respectively in the case.

The court also ordered the investigation officer of the case filed to submit a report within seven days.

Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of the JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate Amman and relieved assistant proctor Din Islam in a Facebook post around 10 pm on Friday.

In the Facebook post before committing suicide, Abantika said that Amman Siddique and Din Islam would be responsible for her suicide.

Hours after the death of Abontika by suicide, a massive protest broke out and continued till Saturday morning, demanding justice for the student.

In the face of the student movement, the university authorities were compelled to relieve the assistant proctor and suspend the student to assuage the movement.

Besides, the university administration formed a four-member probe committee.

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the teacher and student from Dhaka on Saturday night.

Fairuz Sadaf Abontika / Jnu Student suicide

