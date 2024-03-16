JnU student's suicide: Authorities suspend accused assistant proctor, expel classmate

Jagannath University authorities have temporarily relieved Assistant Professor Din Islam of his duties following the suicide of a Law Department student, Fairuz Abontika, who accused him and a classmate, Amman Siddique, of abetting the suicide.

The university has also temporarily expelled Amman Siddique and directed for immediate arrest of both accused, according to a press release sent to the media early today (16 March).

"We are aware of the situation. Since one of the accused is a member of our proctorial team, the vice-chancellor has verbally instructed us to temporarily relieve him," said Professor Dr Jahangir Hossain, the university's proctor.

The next steps will be taken based on the legal process and the outcome of the investigation, he added

The five-member probe committee, led by the university's teachers' association president Zakir Hossain, has been instructed to submit its report to the Vice-Chancellor promptly, reads the press release.

Fairuz Abontika, a law department student of the academic year 2017-18, died by suicide on 15 March in Comilla.

Before her death, she named Din Islam and Amman Siddique as responsible for her decision in a Facebook post shared at 09:55pm yesterday (Friday).

JnU students have protested, demanding justice for Abontika's death since last night, with participants calling for severe punishment for the accused.