JnU student's suicide: Authorities suspend accused assistant proctor, expel classmate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:31 am

Related News

JnU student's suicide: Authorities suspend accused assistant proctor, expel classmate

The five-member probe committee, led by the university’s teachers’ association president Zakir Hossain, has been instructed to submit its report to the Vice-Chancellor promptly

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:31 am
Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. PHOTOS: COLLECTED
Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. PHOTOS: COLLECTED

Jagannath University authorities have temporarily relieved Assistant Professor Din Islam of his duties following the suicide of a Law Department student, Fairuz Abontika, who accused him and a classmate, Amman Siddique, of abetting the suicide.

The university has also temporarily expelled Amman Siddique and directed for immediate arrest of both accused, according to a press release sent to the media early today (16 March).

"We are aware of the situation. Since one of the accused is a member of our proctorial team, the vice-chancellor has verbally instructed us to temporarily relieve him," said Professor Dr Jahangir Hossain, the university's proctor. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The next steps will be taken based on the legal process and the outcome of the investigation, he added

The five-member probe committee, led by the university's teachers' association president Zakir Hossain, has been instructed to submit its report to the Vice-Chancellor promptly, reads the press release.

Fairuz Abontika, a law department student of the academic year 2017-18, died by suicide on 15 March in Comilla. 

Before her death, she named Din Islam and Amman Siddique as responsible for her decision in a Facebook post shared at 09:55pm yesterday (Friday).

JnU students have protested, demanding justice for Abontika's death since last night, with participants calling for severe punishment for the accused.

Top News

Jagannath University / Student suicide / Jnu Student suicide / JNU students protest / suspends

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

3h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

18h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

20h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

9h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

19h | Videos
What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

1d | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

1d | Videos