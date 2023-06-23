Tea worker shot dead by illegal deer hunters

A tea worker named Sanjay Turi, 27, was killed by illegal deer hunters in the Sujanagar tea garden of Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram.

The police arrested 11 with weapons within 24 hours after the deceased mother filed a case at the Bhujpur police station on Wednesday (21 June).

"Police arrested two people named Sunil Majhi and Babul Majhi from the bagan area on Thursday," Bhujpur police station Officer in Charge Helal Uddin Farooqui told The Business Standard.

"Later, following a tip, the police recovered two domestic guns and arrested nine more people in connection with the incident," he added.

The OC informed that the main accused, Nasir, is in hiding and police are trying to arrest him.

Harualchari union member Mainuddin Mainu said that a group of 10 to 12 individuals, led by a person named Nasir, went on a deer hunting mission in Sector 10 of the Sujanagar tea plantation. A firearm was discharged during this time, resulting in the death of tea worker Sanjay Turi.