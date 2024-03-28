BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi farmer through Naogaon border

Bangladesh

UNB
28 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 10:27 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The body of a Bangladeshi farmer, who was shot to death allegedly by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Nitpur border in Porsha upazila of Naogaon on Tuesday, was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday night.

BSF members handed over the body of Al Amin through 236 number main pillar of the bordering area at Hapania around 10pm after a flag meeting between the border forces of Bangladesh and India, said Subedar Mahfuzur Rahman of Nitpur BGB camp.

Public representatives and police officers of Porsha Police Station were also present there.

On 26 March, Al Amin was shot dead when the BSF members from Mil Mari of Malda district in India opened fire on him along Nitpur border area in Porsha upazila.

