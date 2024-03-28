Bangladeshi teen shot dead by police in New York

Bangladesh

UNB
28 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 07:17 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi teen shot dead by police in New York

The deceased's brother, who witnessed the incident, disputed the police account of the incident

UNB
28 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 07:17 pm
Deceased Win Rozario. Photo: Collected
Deceased Win Rozario. Photo: Collected

A 19-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant named Win Rozario was shot dead by police in New York on Wednesday (27 March). 

The confrontation occurred in his family's apartment in Ozone Park, leaving the community shaken, reports The New York Times.

According to police officials, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person in mental distress. Upon arrival, they encountered Win, who allegedly brandished a pair of scissors. Despite attempts to subdue him with tasers, the situation escalated when his mother intervened inadvertently, leading to the fatal shooting, it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the deceased's brother, Utsho Rozario, who witnessed the incident, disputed the police account, stating that their mother was holding Win when the officers opened fire. 

He insisted that lethal force was unnecessary, emphasising that Win posed no serious threat, especially considering the presence of two armed officers.

Francis Rozario, Utsho and Win's father, said the family had immigrated to New York from Bangladesh 10 years ago and that Win's dream was to join the US military. 

His plans had been held up, however, by a delay in the family's obtaining their green cards, which the Utsho said had been approved last year, according to media reports.

The tragedy underscores broader issues surrounding police responses to mental health crises. 

Critics argue that the current approach lacks sufficient sensitivity and often leads to deadly outcomes. 

In New York City, initiatives have been implemented to address this, including a pilot programme where mental health professionals respond alongside law enforcement. However, these efforts have yet to be fully adopted citywide, leaving gaps in crisis intervention, as evidenced by Win's death in a precinct without such services, according to the NYT report.

Community members and officials have called for urgent action in response to this tragedy. 

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards stressed the importance of expanding mental health services, echoing broader calls for systemic change in how society addresses mental health crises, the report also said.

Top News

shot dead / Bangladeshi / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

10h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

11h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

3h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

1h | Videos
Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

3h | Videos