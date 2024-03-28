Bangladeshi teen shot dead by police in New York

A 19-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant named Win Rozario was shot dead by police in New York on Wednesday (27 March).

The confrontation occurred in his family's apartment in Ozone Park, leaving the community shaken, reports The New York Times.

According to police officials, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person in mental distress. Upon arrival, they encountered Win, who allegedly brandished a pair of scissors. Despite attempts to subdue him with tasers, the situation escalated when his mother intervened inadvertently, leading to the fatal shooting, it said.

However, the deceased's brother, Utsho Rozario, who witnessed the incident, disputed the police account, stating that their mother was holding Win when the officers opened fire.

He insisted that lethal force was unnecessary, emphasising that Win posed no serious threat, especially considering the presence of two armed officers.

Francis Rozario, Utsho and Win's father, said the family had immigrated to New York from Bangladesh 10 years ago and that Win's dream was to join the US military.

His plans had been held up, however, by a delay in the family's obtaining their green cards, which the Utsho said had been approved last year, according to media reports.

The tragedy underscores broader issues surrounding police responses to mental health crises.

Critics argue that the current approach lacks sufficient sensitivity and often leads to deadly outcomes.

In New York City, initiatives have been implemented to address this, including a pilot programme where mental health professionals respond alongside law enforcement. However, these efforts have yet to be fully adopted citywide, leaving gaps in crisis intervention, as evidenced by Win's death in a precinct without such services, according to the NYT report.

Community members and officials have called for urgent action in response to this tragedy.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards stressed the importance of expanding mental health services, echoing broader calls for systemic change in how society addresses mental health crises, the report also said.