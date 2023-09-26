Colombian club president shot dead after match

Colombia's second division club Tigres FC has announced that its president Edgar Paez was fatally shot after his team's loss on Saturday night.

The 63-year-old was driving home with his daughter after a home loss to Atletico FC when he was shot by two men on a bike close to Tigres' Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogota, reports AP citing to local media reports.

His daughter was unharmed in the attack and prosecutors have started an investigation into the murder.

"The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event," the club said in a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The Colombian Football Federation also extended its condolences to Paez's family and the team in a statement.

"The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee mourn the passing of Mr Edgar Paez, the president of Tigres FC Club. From Colombian football, we extend our condolences and stand by the side of his family, friends, and loved ones in their grief. Rest in peace."