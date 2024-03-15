Youth shot dead as groups clashed over control of leguna stand in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 06:51 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
A youth was shot dead and four others were injured in a clash between two groups over the control of a leguna stand in Cumilla. 

The incident took place at Shashongachha leguna stand in Sadar upazila on Friday (15 March) noon. 

The deceased was identified as Arnab, 30, son of Md Azhar.

The injured are Nazmul Zaman Anik, 28, Neyamat Ullah, 35, Nurul Afsar Mohan, 22, and Nazmul Hasan, 26.

Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Firoz Hossain said, "The clash broke out over the leguna stand. 

"When the two sides started firing shots, a young man named Arnob was shot dead. It is not yet known whether he belongs to any group or is a bystander."

Meanwhile, Cumilla South District Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Farid Uddin Shiblu said, "Arnab was the joint convener of the committee proposed by Cumilla South District Chhatra Dal. Although he was not involved in the incident, he was shot in the left side of the chest."

