Another Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

Another Bangladeshi was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Aunghorpota border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat early Sunday within a week of killing of a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member by them along Jashore's Benapole border.

The deceased, Rafiul Islam Tuklu, 33, is son of Afzal Hossain of Dangarpara village under Dahagram union of the upazila.

Locals said a gang of five to six smugglers were trying to cross the border between Bangladesh and India early on Sunday morning.

Sensing the presence of the traffickers, members of the BSF-6 Battalion opened firing, leaving him dead on the spot, they said.

Commander Amanuzzaman Aman of the BGB-51 Battalion in Rangpur said the youth was killed inside the India territory, 100 to 150 yards off the border.

Later, the BSF members took away the body, he said, adding that a commander-level flag meeting will be held in this connection.

The body will be handed over by BSF after autopsy, the BGB officer added.