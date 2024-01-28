Another Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

Bangladesh

UNB
28 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

Another Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

UNB
28 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Another Bangladeshi was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Aunghorpota border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat early Sunday within a week of killing of a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member by them along Jashore's Benapole border.

The deceased, Rafiul Islam Tuklu, 33, is son of Afzal Hossain of Dangarpara village under Dahagram union of the upazila.

Locals said a gang of five to six smugglers were trying to cross the border between Bangladesh and India early on Sunday morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sensing the presence of the traffickers, members of the BSF-6 Battalion opened firing, leaving him dead on the spot, they said.

Commander Amanuzzaman Aman of the BGB-51 Battalion in Rangpur said the youth was killed inside the India territory, 100 to 150 yards off the border.

Later, the BSF members took away the body, he said, adding that a commander-level flag meeting will be held in this connection.

The body will be handed over by BSF after autopsy, the BGB officer added.

Lalmonirhat / BSF / Lalmonirhat border / shot dead / Bangladeshi shot dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

10h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

38m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos