TCB family card holders can buy 5kg rice alongside oil, sugar, lentils

Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB) card holder families can purchase 5 kilograms of rice alongside oil, sugar, and lentils as Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the TCB programme at No 1 ward of Dhaka North on Sunday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also was present on the occasion.

Under the programme, a total of one crore TCB card holder families can purchase 5kgs of rice at Tk30 per kg and the TCB dealers will fix the date and time.

One card holder family can purchase two litres of edible oil at Tk200, two kgs of lentils at Tk120, one kg of sugar at Tk70 and 5 kg of rice at Tk150.

Talking to reporters, the food minister said every year, the government distributes almost 30 lakh mts of food grain among people.