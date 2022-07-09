Taposh urges city dwellers to finish animal sacrifices by 2nd day of Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:14 pm

Related News

Taposh urges city dwellers to finish animal sacrifices by 2nd day of Eid

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged city dwellers to complete animal sacrifices within the second day of Eid.

He made the call while talking to the press after inspecting the preparation taken for holding Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah on Saturday.

Taposh said, "We are humbly requesting all to wrap up the animal slaughter part by the second day of Eid (11 July). Our waste management team will work 72 hours at a stretch to dispose of all the waste rendered from the festival. These people would also need to rest and enjoy the Eid holiday."

When asked about the plans for waste management of the sacrificial animals, the mayor noted that an extensive assignment in this regard has been adopted as usual. 

"We will begin the waste disposal operation of the sacrificial animal from 2pm," he said hoping that the city corporation will be successful in removing all the waste within 24 hours. 

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at 8am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on Eid day (10 July).

"About 35,000 devotees will be able to perform Eid Jamaat together at the National Eidgah under our arrangements," Mayor Taposh added.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 30,000-square-metre National Eidgah can host around 35,000 worshippers at a time in 121 rows, including 250 VIP males, 80 VIP females, 31,000 males and 3,500 females.

"Even though there is a concern over inclement weather on Eid day, we have covered the Eidgah ground with overhead terpal so even if there is a storm, the inside is not affected in any way," the mayor added.

Referring to security issues, Taposh said adequate members of the law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the security of the Eidgah area.

Meanwhile, the national prayer ground has installed ablution booths which can be used by 140 people at a time.

It has three distinct entrances, one for VIPs, and one each for male and female worshippers.

Fresh drinking water, mobile toilet, first-aid, rainwater drainage system, air-cooler, prayer-mat for the VIP area etc will be available there among the other facilities.

Top News

national eidgah / eid-ul azha / Eid-ul-Azha / Dhaka South City corporation Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh / Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh / Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kamal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

2h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

3h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

3h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

3h | Videos
Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty