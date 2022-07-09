Taposh urges city dwellers to finish animal sacrifices by 2nd day of Eid

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged city dwellers to complete animal sacrifices within the second day of Eid.

He made the call while talking to the press after inspecting the preparation taken for holding Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah on Saturday.

Taposh said, "We are humbly requesting all to wrap up the animal slaughter part by the second day of Eid (11 July). Our waste management team will work 72 hours at a stretch to dispose of all the waste rendered from the festival. These people would also need to rest and enjoy the Eid holiday."

When asked about the plans for waste management of the sacrificial animals, the mayor noted that an extensive assignment in this regard has been adopted as usual.

"We will begin the waste disposal operation of the sacrificial animal from 2pm," he said hoping that the city corporation will be successful in removing all the waste within 24 hours.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at 8am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on Eid day (10 July).

"About 35,000 devotees will be able to perform Eid Jamaat together at the National Eidgah under our arrangements," Mayor Taposh added.

Photo: Courtesy

The 30,000-square-metre National Eidgah can host around 35,000 worshippers at a time in 121 rows, including 250 VIP males, 80 VIP females, 31,000 males and 3,500 females.

"Even though there is a concern over inclement weather on Eid day, we have covered the Eidgah ground with overhead terpal so even if there is a storm, the inside is not affected in any way," the mayor added.

Referring to security issues, Taposh said adequate members of the law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the security of the Eidgah area.

Meanwhile, the national prayer ground has installed ablution booths which can be used by 140 people at a time.

It has three distinct entrances, one for VIPs, and one each for male and female worshippers.

Fresh drinking water, mobile toilet, first-aid, rainwater drainage system, air-cooler, prayer-mat for the VIP area etc will be available there among the other facilities.