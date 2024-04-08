Main Eid Jamaat to be held at National Eidgah at 8:30 am

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on Eid day.

If this congregation is not possible due to adverse weather or any other unavoidable reason, the jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram national mosque at 9:00 am.

This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims will offer Eid prayers at the Eidgah main pandal while many others will offer prayers outside it, said a press release.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will inspect the overall preparations for the Eid jamaat tomorrow (9 April) at 11:00 am.

Khatib of Baitul Mukarram national mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin Imam and Muazzin Quari Habibur Rahman will conduct the Eid prayers.