Sundarbans fire: Committee formed to assess biodiversity loss

Smoke rises from a fire in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Sunday (5 May). Photo: Courtesy

In the wake of the fire in the Sundarbans, the Forest Department has formed a committee to assess the loss of biodiversity.

Headed by Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of Forests of Khulna Region, Divisional Forest Officer of Khulna Management Planning Department was made the member-secretary of the committee, a release said.

Other members of the committee are representatives of the Department of Environment; Divisional Forest Officer, Bagerhat, Sundarban East Forest Division; Dr. SM Feroz, Professor of Forestry and Wood Technology discipline of Khulna University; Dr. Swapan Kumar Sarker, Mangrove Ecologist of Aranyak Foundation and Professor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet and representative of Wildlife Conservation Society.

The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report within the next ten working days assessing the damage to forest resources and biodiversity and making recommendations about the next steps to be taken.

Meanwhile, the forest workers put out the scattered small fire and smoke in all the places through team-based own fire fighting equipment in Amurbunia patrol post under Chandpai range of Sundarban East Forest Division in Bagerhat district.

Although the fire is completely under control, the Forest Department is now constantly monitoring it through drones.

Smoke from the fire was detected three times on Monday by drone monitoring and subsequently quickly extinguished. The area of the fire was 7.9 acres, out of which 5 acres were damaged.

In the case of forest fires, the fire also remains deep in the soil in the roots of the trees, which can then re-ignite or smoke after a few hours.

Therefore, to avoid any kind of accident, from today till the next three days, the patrol team of the forest department will be responsible for fire monitoring and extinguishing any new fire at any place.

Currently, along with the Forest Department, Fire Service and police force members are on duty at the spot.

The fire service team will also be present at the spot on Tuesday.

Coast Guard, Navy and Air Force personnel left the scene as the fire was brought under control.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury are supervising and coordinating the firefighting activities of Sundarbans round the clock.