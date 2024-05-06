Sundarbans fire surveillance team on alert through the night for any sign of rekindling flames

Remnants of burnt leaves and trees in the Sundarbans after a fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday. Photo: Collected

The members of the forest department will extinguish the fire if any fire appears from the smoke coil again from the fire that originated inside the Sundarbans.

For this, a team of 20 people was formed to perform duty in the area surrounding the fire throughout the night.

Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury spoke to UNB on Sunday night after inspecting the area of fire inside Sundarbans.

"The fire is fully under control. However, the fire spread sporadically in an area of about 5 acres," he added.

The Chief Conservator also said that a high-level committee will be formed on Monday to determine the extent of damage to the biodiversity of the Sundarbans in the fire.

The committee will visit the area and make recommendations on various issues besides the loss of biodiversity, he said.

Regarding the reason and damage of the fire, Amir Hossain said that the Sundarban East Division formed a three-member committee to find out the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

"It would be known upon receiving the report," he added.

Mihir Kumar Dey, the forest conservator of the Khulna region, said that the fire was completely under control.

Although the fire is under control, fire-fighting activities will continue here for the next few days, he noted.