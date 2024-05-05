Fact check: Widely-used image of Sundarbans fire real or fake?

Fact Check

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 07:38 pm

The image has been widely circulated by multiple media outlets since yesterday as a photo of the Sundarbans fire.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

This widely used photo of yesterday's fire at Sundarbans, published by various media outlets and Facebook pages, shows a burning forest from the ground level.

A fact check by The Business Standard, however, shows that the photo is actually from a fire at the Amazon in Brazil back in 2014.

The image has been widely circulated by multiple media outlets since yesterday as a photo of the Sundarbans fire.

The same photo was also used during a fire in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The photo was originally captured by Mario Tama at the Amazon Basin on 22 November 2014 in Ze Doca, Brazil. 

The photo can be seen on the website of Getty Images.

The Business Standard also used the image on its website but later removed it after thoroughly examining the photo.

The photo, however, continues to be distributed as a photo of the Sundarbans.

