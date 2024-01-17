Strict action will be taken against two Biman officials who went into 'hiding': MD

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 09:21 pm

Strict action will be taken against two Biman officials who went into 'hiding': MD

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 09:21 pm
Strict action will be taken against the two employees of national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh who have "gone into hiding", the airline's Managing Director Shafiul Azim has said. 

"Strict legal action is being taken against the two officials who have run away recently," he told The Business Standard on Wednesday (17 January).

"We lodged a GD at the airport police station on Monday regarding the two employees. We fear that one of them has various important information including Biman's revenue. The departmental investigation against one of them is almost at the end. We have taken a strict stand on this matter to serve as an example," the Biman chief further said.

According to Biman sources, Assistant Manager (Administration) Md Anwar Hossain fled to Canada on Biman's BG-305 flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 7 December without permission from the authorities. Since then he has not appeared at work for a long time.

On the other hand, Shohan Ahmed, a commercial supervisor of Biman, has not shown up for work since 24 October. He is believed to be on the run within the country.

Biman Bangladesh

