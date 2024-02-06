US wants Boeing's inclusion in Biman's aircraft procurement process: Peter Haas

File Photo of the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo: Collected
File Photo of the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo: Collected

The United States wants authorities concerned to allow aviation giant Boeing to join competition of securing aircraft orders from Bangladesh Biman.

US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas made the remarks following a meeting with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan at the Secretariat this afternoon, reading a press statement.

Haas also emphasised the importance of conducting the procurement process through transparent competition.

Boeing, along with France's Airbus, is vying to secure orders from Biman Bangladesh. Both have submitted a range of proposals to Bangladesh's national flag carrier.

The US ambassador also said  his country will assist the authorities of Bangladesh in completing the procedures of launching direct flights between the two countries.

Speaking about the matter, Minister Faruk said, "We discussed launching direct flights on the Bangladesh-US route. Processes are still underway in this regard. We will assist the Civil Aviation Authority and Bangladesh Biman to complete it quickly,"

"We will thoroughly evaluate all aspects, including financial and technical considerations, to make a decision that will be in the best interest of Bangladesh. Whether we choose to buy from Boeing or Airbus, our focus is on securing a solution that brings maximum benefits to the country," he added.

He said Bangladesh and the United States will work together on a partnership basis to develop the country's tourism and aviation industries.

