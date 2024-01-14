No corruption in Biman: Newly-appointed aviation minister

Newly-appointed Aviation Minister Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan said there was no corruption in the national flag-carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Responding to reporters' questions on irregularities in Biman at the secretariat today (14 January), he said, "I do not acknowledge any corruption in Biman. I need to see the evidence first. Why should I admit it without seeing it?

"Whether there is corruption needs to be investigated first. I have been to this ministry before, so I am familiar with the workings here. I will observe the ongoing activities in light of that experience to ensure that the tasks are completed efficiently."

He also said improvements can be made in passenger service and luggage-handling, and efforts will be made to explore new destinations for air travel.

He further said there is immense potential in the tourism sector, and they will work on harnessing that.

When asked whether there is any action plan or not, he said, "The working plan of the Bangladesh Awami League outlines the responsibilities of each ministry, and those plans will be implemented. Apart from that, any issues that arise over time will be addressed through discussions."