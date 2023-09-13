Sri Lankan minister thanks Bangladesh for assisting during their tough times

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 11:12 pm

Sri Lankan minister thanks Bangladesh for assisting during their tough times

Sri Lankan State Minister for Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for assisting Sri Lanka with loans to overcome its economic crisis last year.

During a session at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum, he said, "I would like to thank the Bangladesh government for assisting us when we were almost bankrupt one year ago.

"Within one year, I would say we have achieved quite a lot. We have started paying our loans."

He also said, "Our inflation rate was about 67% about nine months to one year ago, now it has come down to about 4%."

Bangladesh is a friendly nation to us, he added.

Bangladesh's Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was also present at the session.

The two-day forum will conclude on Thursday.

