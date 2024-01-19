IMF says Sri Lanka still needs deals with official and external private creditors

South Asia

Reuters
19 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:29 pm

Related News

IMF says Sri Lanka still needs deals with official and external private creditors

The IMF said swift progress towards the introduction of a progressive property tax is also key to ensuring fair burden sharing while sustaining the revenue-based consolidation.

Reuters
19 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Monetary Fund said it remains critical for Sri Lanka to swiftly reach final agreements with its official lenders and reach a deal with external private creditors, after concluding a staff visit to the island nation on Friday.

Having received a $2.9 billion bailout loan agreement from the Fund, the South Asian country is on the path to recovery from its worst financial crisis in seven decades, it said.

"The economic reform program implemented by the Sri Lankan authorities is yielding the first signs of recovery," IMF said in a statement. "However, challenges remain as these improvements need to translate into improved living conditions for Sri Lanka's people."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the beginning of the year, Sri Lanka had to raise its value-added tax (VAT) to 18% from 15% to meet revenue targets set under the four-year IMF programme.

The IMF said swift progress towards the introduction of a progressive property tax is also key to ensuring fair burden sharing while sustaining the revenue-based consolidation.

It added that tax policy measures need to be accompanied by strengthening administration, removing exemptions, and actively eliminating tax evasion to make the reforms more sustainable and further build confidence among creditors to support Sri Lanka's efforts to regain debt sustainability.

"A swift completion of final agreements with official creditors and reaching a resolution with external private creditors remain critical," Peter Breuer, IMF's senior mission chief in Sri Lanka, added.

Sri Lanka also needs to work on converting ongoing negotiations with bondholders into in-principle agreements and completing the process ahead of the second review which will be held in spring, Breuer said.

In November, a group of creditors holding Sri Lanka's international bonds had said that while they welcomed the country's debt restructuring agreement with its official creditors, the lack of transparency on deals struck so far was regrettable.

The IMF said in a statement that it will formally assess Sri Lanka's progress against the set parameters at the second review.

Separately, Breuer said good governance in fiscal policy is important for the continued recovery of the economy and added that the government would release its action plan on the same in February.

The IMF said Sri Lanka needs to keep pursuing reforms.

"Staying the course on the reform agenda is necessary for this stabilisation to evolve into broad-based and stable growth that will ensure a full and lasting economic recovery benefiting the people," it said in its statement.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

6h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

13h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

11h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

23h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

7h | Videos
Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

1h | Videos