7 dead as car drives into spectators at Sri Lanka motor race

South Asia

AFP
21 April, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

7 dead as car drives into spectators at Sri Lanka motor race

AFP
21 April, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least seven people were killed and another 21 wounded when a race car ploughed into spectators at a packed motorsport event hosted by Sri Lanka's army Sunday, police said.

A driver crashed into the crowd on an unprotected stretch of the track at the Fox Hill circuit, which is maintained by the Sri Lankan army.

A video shared widely on social media showed track marshals waving yellow flags to warn other drivers to slow down after a car overturned on the track.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The drivers are seen speeding past in clouds of orange dust until a red car slams into the crowd, and people are heard screaming.

"A total of 27 people were taken to hospital and seven of them succumbed to their injuries," spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said, adding that an eight-year-old girl was among the dead.

Shortly before the crash, army chief Vikum Liyanage announced that the gates had been opened to spectators free of charge to promote motorsports, with the event being held for the first time in five years due to the Covid pandemic and the island's economic crisis.

"Today is a very special day... we decided to allow anyone to come in free," Liyanage said, claiming that about 100,000 spectators were at the Fox Hill circuit, around 180 kilometres (112 miles) east of Colombo.

Sri Lanka's roads are among the most dangerous in the world. On average, eight fatalities are reported daily along the 12,500 kilometers (7,812 miles) of roads.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

5h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

10h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

12h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

1h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

2h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

3h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

5h | Videos