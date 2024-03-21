Speaker off to Switzerland to attend IPU assembly
Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury left here for Geneva, Switzerland early hours of today to join the 148th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) scheduled to be held on 23-27 March.
A parliamentary delegation led by the speaker departed from the capital city around 3am on Thursday (21 March), an official release said.
JS Chief Whip Nur-E Alam Chowdhury and lawmakers Shafiqul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, Shahdara Mannan, Niluphar Anzum, HM Badiuzzaman, M Mujibul Huq and Akhtaruzzaman are accompanying the speaker.
Senior Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam, Additional Secretary MA Kamal Billah, Joint Secretaries Enamul Haque and M Nazmul Haque, Deputy Secretaries M Wares Hossain and Jashim Uddin are also part of the delegation.
The speaker will return home on 29 March.