Speaker off to Switzerland to attend IPU assembly

Bangladesh

BSS
21 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
BSS
21 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. Photo: BSS
Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury left here for Geneva, Switzerland early hours of today to join the 148th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) scheduled to be held on 23-27 March.

A parliamentary delegation led by the speaker departed from the capital city around 3am on Thursday (21 March), an official release said.

JS Chief Whip Nur-E Alam Chowdhury and lawmakers Shafiqul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, Shahdara Mannan, Niluphar Anzum, HM Badiuzzaman, M Mujibul Huq and Akhtaruzzaman are accompanying the speaker.

Senior Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam, Additional Secretary MA Kamal Billah, Joint Secretaries Enamul Haque and M Nazmul Haque, Deputy Secretaries M Wares Hossain and Jashim Uddin are also part of the delegation.

The speaker will return home on 29 March.

