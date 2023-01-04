Sometimes foreigners give ‘idiotic’ advice: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
04 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 10:55 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the recommendations some foreigners at times give seem to be "idiotic and illusory".

"Foreigners' knowledge on Bangladesh is very limited," he said, adding that people of the country are well aware of this.

The foreign minister was talking to reporters after a meeting at the community clinic of the Civil Surgeon's office in Sylhet.

Thirty lakh people sacrificed their lives to establish human rights and justice when this country was formed, Momen said.

The minister said about 70-80 percent people cast their votes in elections in this country, adding that not even 25-30 percent people in many countries vote.

"Candidates cannot be found in the election. But in this country, a large number of candidates compete for each post."

Under the circumstances, Momen urged the media not to focus on foreigners' statements.

"If the media does not go to them (foreigners), they will sit idle," he said, adding that no country has such media freedom as in Bangladesh.

"Many opposition parties are spreading misinformation abroad as they do not want the country to develop," Momen added.
 

