452 foreigners receive citizenship since independence

Bangladesh has granted citizenship to a total of 452 foreign nationals since the nation's independence up to last February.

These individuals have been granted citizenship in accordance with The Citizenship Act 1951 and Bangladesh Citizenship (Temporary Provision) Order 1972, according to the Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Information in this regard was sought in writing from the Security Services Division in February by an individual wishing to remain unnamed. The Business Standard has acquired a copy of the reply which was provided recently by Information Officer-in-Charge of Security Services Division and Joint Secretary Sharifa Ahmed.

However, the division did not specify the circumstances under which these foreign nationals were granted citizenship.

According to Joint Secretary Sharifa Ahmed, the first four foreigners were granted citizenship in 1988. Since then, citizenship has been granted to foreign nationals every year except 2003 and 2010.

The highest number of foreigners granted citizenship in a single year was 43 in 1995, during the tenure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government. In 1994, 37 individuals were granted citizenship, followed by 26 in 1997. Last year, only four foreigners were granted citizenship.

In the reply to a question, Sharifa Ahmed clarified that no one has been granted citizenship solely based on investment in Bangladesh. However, some foreign nationals have been provided with permanent residence facilities due to their investments, while others have received citizenship under special considerations.

In reply to another question, the division refrained from disclosing the origin country of the individuals who received Bangladeshi citizenship, citing diplomatic reasons.

In this regard, Security Services Division Additional Secretary (Security and Emigration) Mosammat Shahanara Khatun told TBS that most of the foreign nationals who received citizenship got it because of their relationship with Bangladeshi citizens.

"Some have acquired it [citizenship] through marriage or as the country of their parents. A few individuals have also obtained long-term residency in Bangladesh for purposes such as business or social service," she added.

On condition of anonymity, an official from the Security Services Division told the TBS that citizens from countries including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Iran, and England have been granted Bangladeshi citizenship, with marriage being a common pathway.

"A Bhutanese citizen was granted citizenship after marrying a Bangladeshi girl. The same was for a Nigerian footballer, Eleta Kingsley, who married in Bangladesh. British citizens Lucy Holt and Julian Francis got Bangladeshi citizenship for special reasons.

"Moreover, Bangladesh has also granted citizenship to Pakistani-origin Swedish judge Syed Asif Shahkar," the official said.

Officials at the division said the nation is currently operating under a 73-year-old legislation.

The government had initiated efforts to update the citizenship law in 2016 and in February of that year, the cabinet granted final approval to the draft of the Citizenship Act 2016. However, objections to several clauses in the draft prompted a halt in progress, the officials added.

Currently, the amended draft of the Citizenship Act is undergoing vetting at the Law Ministry, as confirmed by officials from the Security Services Division.