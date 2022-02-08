Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply Wednesday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 16 hours from 8am to 12pm on Wednesday (8 February) at different areas in the south-eastern part of the capital.

The areas are Manik Nagar, Dhalpur, Gopibagh, RK Mission Road, Abhaynagar Lane, KM Das Lane, Swamibagh, Hatkhola Road, Dayaganj, Tikatuli, Wari, Nawabpur, Balda Garden, Banagram, North Kamalapur, South Kamalapur, and Jasim Uddin Road, said Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

The distribution company said that the consumers in the adjoining areas may experience low pressure in their gas supply as well.

Titas Gas mentioned that the gas supply in these areas will remain suspended to carry out a tie-in works in the gas pipelines of areas to facilitate the rail tracks construction under the Padma Bridge project.