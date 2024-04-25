Titas Gas Employees Union holds memorial for Md Kazim Uddin

Titas Gas Employees Union (CBA) organised a memorial in memory of it's four times elected president Md Kazim Uddin at the 2nd floor auditorium of Titas Gas Head Office yesterday (24 April).

In the commemoration meeting and prayer ceremony, Jatiya Sramik League Central Committee Acting President Noor Kutub Alam Mannan, General Secretary KM Azam Khasru, Executive President Md Alauddin Mia, Senior Vice President Tofail Ahmed, and International Affairs Secretary HM Motaleb were present at the memorial.

Kazim Uddin, the president of Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Co Limited, passed away on Sunday (14 April) while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, India.