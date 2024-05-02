12 kg LPG cylinder gas price reduced by Tk49 to Tk1,393

The price of 12 kg consumer grade LPG has been fixed at Tk1,393 for the month of May.

Earlier, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder was Tk 1442.

The price will be effective from 6pm today, said Chairman of the organisation Nurul Amin while announcing the new rates today in a press conference at the BERC hall.

At the consumer level, the price will be Tk116.08 per kg including vat at retailer points, while the price of LPG sold by the government will be Tk16.08 per kg.

Accordingly, the price of cylinders weighing 5.5 kg, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 45 kg has decreased.

Along with LPG, the price of autogas used in cars has also come down. The price of autogas per liter has been fixed at Tk63.92 per litre, which was Tk66.21 last month.

Due to the closure of new natural gas connections, the use of LPG in household cooking, restaurants, transport, small and large industries have increased.

However, consumers have complained they have to pay more than the price fixed by the government. The truth of the complaint was also found after visiting the market.

Last March, the price of 12 kg LPG cylinder was Tk1,482. In February it was Tk1,474, in January it was Tk1,433. December 2023 was Tk1,404 taka, November was Tk1,381 taka, October was Tk1,363 taka, September was Tk1,284, August was Tk1,140, July was Tk999, June was Tk1,074 taka , in May it was Tk1,235 and in April it was Tk1,178 taka.

BERC has been announcing LPG prices every month in coordination with Saudi Aramco company's propane and butane prices to keep in line with the international market. On 12 April 2021, BERC fixed the price of LPG for the first time in the country. Since then, the price is adjusted once every month.