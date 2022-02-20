Software developed to monitor food warehouses in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:08 pm

Software developed to monitor food warehouses in Brahmanbaria

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brahmanbaria District Food Controller Office has launched a software for monitoring food warehouses in the district.

The overall activities of the warehouses in the district can be monitored through the software titled "Government Food Warehouse Management."

District Food Controller Subir Nath Chowdhury disclosed the information in a press briefing at controller office on Sunday (20 February).

Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila food warehouse will be run by this software under a pilot project.

Subir Nath Chowdhury said, "The upazila food controller has to physically visit the food warehouses twice a month and the District Food Controller once every two months to check and sort the stocks of the food warehouse, which is a critical procedure.  Sometimes it creates an opportunity of mismanagement."

Now, the concerned officers can supervise the warehouse-based stocks and transactions from a distance by the software. 

Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila Food Controller Kawsar Sajib and other officials from the organisation were present at the conference.

