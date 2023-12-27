Skill development a must to face global challenges: BGMEA president

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan speaks at an event on the "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" organised by the Ministry of Finance at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: UNB

The highest priority should be given to skill development considering the next global context, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan said today (27 December).

He made the remarks while speaking at an event on the "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" organised by the Ministry of Finance at a hotel in Dhaka.

The BGMEA president stressed the need for continuously adapting to the upcoming global trends, especially because of the changes in global trade due to automation, climate action, and digitisation.

He also highlighted the importance of aligning workforce skills with the rapidly changing demands of local and international markets.

Since the inception of the SEIP in 2014, around 8 lakh skilled manpower has been built under this programme.

Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder presided over the event and Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Raouf Talukder was present as the chief guest.

Additional Secretary and Executive Project Director of SEIP, Fatema Rahim Veena, gave the welcome remarks, highlighting the success and achievements of the SEIP project.

The programme was also addressed by Jiangbo Ning, Deputy Country Director, ADB-BRM; Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division; Satyajit Karmaker, Secretary, Planning Division; and Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.