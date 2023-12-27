Skill development a must to face global challenges: BGMEA president

Bangladesh

UNB
27 December, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

Skill development a must to face global challenges: BGMEA president

UNB
27 December, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:05 pm
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan speaks at an event on the &quot;Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)&quot; organised by the Ministry of Finance at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: UNB
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan speaks at an event on the "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" organised by the Ministry of Finance at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: UNB

The highest priority should be given to skill development considering the next global context, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan said today (27 December).

He made the remarks while speaking at an event on the "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" organised by the Ministry of Finance at a hotel in Dhaka.

The BGMEA president stressed the need for continuously adapting to the upcoming global trends, especially because of the changes in global trade due to automation, climate action, and digitisation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also highlighted the importance of aligning workforce skills with the rapidly changing demands of local and international markets.

Since the inception of the SEIP in 2014, around 8 lakh skilled manpower has been built under this programme.

Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder presided over the event and Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Raouf Talukder was present as the chief guest.

Additional Secretary and Executive Project Director of SEIP, Fatema Rahim Veena, gave the welcome remarks, highlighting the success and achievements of the SEIP project.

The programme was also addressed by Jiangbo Ning, Deputy Country Director, ADB-BRM; Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division; Satyajit Karmaker, Secretary, Planning Division; and Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

skill development / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

12h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon Chowdhury - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

12h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

12h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

42m | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

1h | Videos
Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

3h | Videos
What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

2h | Videos