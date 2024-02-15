Six cops injured in road accident during vehicle check in Sylhet

During a routine vehicle inspection on the Sylhet-Sunamganj road in Temukhi of Sylhet district, six policemen sustained injuries when a bus hit them early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred as the officers were operating a check-post established to enhance road safety measures.

The injured officers include Azbahar Ali Sheikh, additional DIG and deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police; Kawsar Dastagir, additional deputy commissioner; Zahurul Islam, assistant commissioner of Airport Police Station; SM Nunu Mia, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station; Rezul Karim, Assistant Sub-Inspector; and driver Nayek Habibur Rahman.

According to Zakir Hossain, commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, the accident happened around 6 am when a 'Real Coach' bus from Sunamganj, while undergoing checks, struck the policemen, causing various degrees of injuries.

The victims received immediate medical attention at a local hospital, with Azbahar Ali Sheikh being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment.

Following the incident, police detained the bus supervisor and impounded the vehicle. However, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the accident and have initiated efforts to apprehend the fleeing driver.